LOVELL, Maine — Doug Houle will be the featured artist with week at the Harvest Gold Gallery located at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine.
Houle will be painting plein air on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. to exhibit his skills and feel inspired by the wonderful view from the gallery. All are welcome to join.
Houle was born in Manchester, Conn. and attended Plymouth State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Painting in 1998. After college, Doug participated in art shows in Vermont for a few years before relocating to New Hampshire, and ultimately landing in Augusta, Maine, where he has been for the past 25 years.
Houle’s art style has focuses on painting New England's buildings and landscapes, creating dramatic images of these ordinary buildings using light and color.
"Through my painting I have chosen to highlight the architecture of small town New England," Houle said. "I am drawn to the charm and nostalgia around old homes and barns, store fronts, and light houses. Whether the places are frequently visited or passed by, they surround a town’s people, giving recognition to the historical relevance they have in our communities.”
Doug explains that he likes "to create a mood in my paintings that will remind you of a time gone by, and light and color are crucial for these pieces. Working primarily in oils, I leave the underlayer of my painting showing through the planes and edges, which helps to develop a level of interest in the surrounding work. Objects absorb and reflect all sorts of color and how that is manipulated impacts the mood. The light that each color creates is there to invite you. I want you to live in every one of these rooms, within each window, and behind every possible door.”
For more information, contact the gallery at (207) 925.6502 or harvestgoldjewelry@gmail.com.
