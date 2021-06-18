LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery located at 1082 Main St. in Lovell, Maine, will be holding its first plein air painting of the season on Saturday, June 26, featuring the outstanding local artist, Rebecca Klementovich.
The plein air painting will be held outside, in the garden overlooking Kezar Lake and the White Mountains. It will begin at 10 a.m. and go until the artists are too tired to paint more. All are welcome. Bring your own easel and paints or just your curiosity to watch the artists at work.
Klementovich grew up in New Hampshire, but as a young adult she attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, N.Y. She worked for 20+ years as a fashion art director and textile designer.
During this time, she began to love color and what it can convey to the viewer. This becomes apparent when viewing her art, she strategically places colors in a way that accentuates the view she’s conveying.
Eventually, she moved back to New Hampshire and is now a resident of Dover. She is the co-founder of Femme Fatales of the North, the goal of which is to show women making art and to share the art they make.
Despite the overwhelming amount of traditional art in the Mount Washington Valley area, Klementovich is an abstract artist, she has the unique ability to catch the energy that nature radiates.
Klementovich's main focuses are on color and horizons- or lack thereof; getting rid of a defined horizon is one of the many ways a landscape can become abstract.
Due to the abstract nature of her art, it’s Klementovich’s goal to ground the viewer — ground as in show them the landscape without directly showing it to them. Not only does she want to show them the landscape, she wants them to feel the emotions the landscape would make them feel as if they were looking at it.
To contact the gallery for more information, go to harvestgoldjewelry.com or call (207) 925-6502.
