LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, will be hosting a plein air paint out taking place in the gallery’s gardens on Saturday from morning through mid-afternoon.
This session will feature local artist Tom Merriam. An accomplished carver, watercolor, oil and acrylic painter, and storyteller and children’s book author, Merriam is one of the most accomplished artists at the gallery.
A Maine native, Merriam began carving at the age of 12, and worked in the family business carving log benches. He graduated from the New England Conservatory of music as a piano technician, and began working as a piano repairman and tuner. Continuing to carve in his spare time, Merriam began creating commissioned carvings. He turned to carving full-time in 1982, when he went to work for a sign company in North Conway and won six national awards for Dimensional Sign Design.
A self-taught water colorist, Merriam went on to study under George Carpenter. Carpenter was the last surviving member of the Whiskey Water Color Association, and he passed many of his techniques on to Merriam.
Often beginning his work plein air (working outside, painting what is seen in that moment), Merriam begins by painting small, quick studies of his subject matter. In these studies he captures those variables that swiftly change in the outdoors: the wind, light, and movement of a scene. He then returns to his studio in York Maine, to complete a larger final piece based off of the study.
Where does the whiskey come in though, you ask? Well, if you want to paint with watercolors plein air in New England in the winter, you cannot use water or your brushes and paints would freeze. Thus, plein air painters would use whiskey to paint with because alcohol does not freeze as easily as water.
Along with painting and carving, Merriam is an accomplished poet, storyteller, and musician. Merriam has published several children’s books that he wrote and illustrated himself.
For more information about Merriam, the plein air session or Harvest Gold in general, call (207) 925-6502, or check the gallery out online at harvestgoldgallery.com.
