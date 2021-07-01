LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, will be offering a plein air event with Maine-based painter Kristen Dill on Saturday, July 3.
Kristen Dill uses oil and watercolor paint to capture the ephemeral quality of nature. Focusing mostly on organic shapes, she layers vibrant color to intensify the viewer's awareness.
“I paint in response either to visual stimuli, such as a unique color or shape, or to an emotion," Dill said. "The process of painting develops and crystallizes my own insights.”
After receiving a bachelor's from the University of Southern Maine in 1978, Dill lived year-round in Maine for five years. Since then she has traveled around the United States, living and working in any place that catches her eye.
In the summer, Dill calls Moose Pond in Bridgton, Maine, home, and an old screen porch serves as her creative studio. Dill’s accolades are many, and she has accomplished much with her colorful work.
Her paintings was used in the ABC Family feature film "Teen Spirit" and a watercolor of hers was used in an episode of the popular CW drama "One Tree Hill." Her work has also been featured in the American Abstract Watercolor Magazine, and the lengthy article praised Dill for her ability to paint the fine impressionistic line between realistic and abstract.
For more information call the gallery at (207) 925-6502 and go to harvestgoldgallery.com.
