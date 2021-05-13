Green Mountain Conservation Group is inviting local artists of all ages and inclinations to join in the second annual “Wonders of Water” art exhibition to raise awareness and appreciation for the importance of clean water.
This year’s exhibition will be hosted virtually online and in person with a celebration on Aug. 12 outdoors at the Patricia & Charles H Watts II Conservation Center located directly on the Ossipee River in Effingham.
Participating artists will have the opportunity to sell their artwork and donate proceeds to GMCG. Artists are invited to celebrate of all things water through art, poetry, performances, and any other creative expressions.
All artwork submissions will be shared virtually in an online gallery on GMCG’s website, and artists have the option of submitting their physical artwork to be included in the Aug. 12 public showing. Digital artwork submissions will also be featured on a traveling outdoor banner to be displayed throughout the watershed through October.
All subject matter must be related to the theme of water and it is the sole discretion of the curator to determine which works are accepted into the exhibition (both digital and physical).
Submit your art digitally by email to info@gmcg.org. Include in your email: name; telephone number; title of artwork; medium; date of completion; and anything short that you would like to share about your piece.
If you cannot email your digital artwork you may submit a burned CD or USB memory device through the mail to Green Mountain Conservation Group at P.O. Box 95 Effingham, NH 03882. Digital art (photos, poetry, performances, etc.) may be submitted any time now through Friday, Aug. 6.
Physical artwork submissions must be dropped off between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 2 through Aug. 6 at 236 Huntress Bridge Road, Effingham, NH 03882. It is also the artist’s responsibility to pick up their artwork (or make alternative arrangements for timely pickup with GMCG staff).
If your work is for sale or if you would like to donate the piece/sale of the piece to GMCG, indicate asking price and your contact information for the buyer to reach you directly.
For instructions on submitting artwork go to gmcg.org/wonders-of-water-art-exhibition.
The “Wonders of Water” art exhibition is an opportunity to examine the relationship between people and water, whether it be salt or fresh water. This exhibition will explore the myriad ways that water influences our lives and celebrate the beauty of water in the world around us.
GMCG hopes to spur creativity among participating artists while reminding everyone of their daily, inseparable and indispensable relationship with water. This process of creation can be, for both participants and observers, a chance to explore the ways that water influences their lives, and to recognize its importance as a source of personal and community sustenance, spiritual enrichment, and beauty.
Local organizations and businesses are invited to participate as project partners and have the option of hosting the traveling banner for public display. Project partners who help promote the event will be listed in press releases, radio broadcasts, and on our website. Their names and logos will also be displayed on the traveling banner.
Partners promoting the 2020 “Wonders of Water” exhibition included: Chocorua Lake Conservancy; Effingham Library; Sandwich Library; Madison Library; Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth; Conway Library; and the Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery. GMCG is seeking more partners for 2021 and if you would like to help promote the event or hang the banner at your local business or organization please write to GMCG at info@gmcg.org.
GMCG’s motto is “Healthy Waters, Healthy Communities.” Since 1997 GMCG has worked to protect water through research, education, advocacy and land conservation.
