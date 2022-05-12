CONWAY — “Fresh Paint” is a perfect title for the current show at Main Street Art Gallery at 16 Norcross Circle in North Conway.
The gallery has recently been renovated with paint. The walls are now a bright white and focal walls are a deep gray, accenting the artworks beautifully. In addition, several new artists have joined the gallery. The show runs for the months of May and June.
Among new artists are Tamworth photographer Vance Evans, who photographs wildlife and nature, often zooming in on his subjects, and plein air oil painter Alicia Drakiotes who visits the valley from Keene just to paint.
In the residents room are Sarah Eastman, Sandi Poor, Virginia Moore, John Girouard, Issac Rader, Barbara Perry, Bill Fein and Phyllis Tracy. In the rest of the gallery are nine painters, five photographers and three fine crafters.
The majority of artworks displayed are original paintings with a wide range of price points and styles, from realistic to total abstraction. For a more affordable choice, the gallery has numerous small artworks, boxes of cards, ceramic tiles, jewelry and matted prints.
The gallery is located in Norcross Place, adjacent to Sawyer River Trading Co. and is now open longer hours, Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Shop locally and support small businesses.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org or call (603) 356-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.