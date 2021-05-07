CONWAY — “Blooming Season” has several exciting meanings to The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association this season. First off, it is title of the spring show, which opened May 5 at The Main Street Gallery in North Conway.
MWVAA is looking forward to visitors viewing artworks in the new space in Norcross Circle located next to Sawyer River Knife and Trading Company. The new space allows for more wall room for artwork and more light, as well as a large and well lit display window.
Resident artists featured in this show include Deb Snow, Merle Sciaca, Mary Bastoni, Sarah Eastman, Bill Fein, Sandi Poor, Issac Rader and Kathleen Gilligan. Also on display are works by 25 member artists, and include paintings, jewelry, photography, gift cards and more.
Also blooming is the new website designed by Tom Dean of Web Maintain.
“Gathering artist bios and photos is not unlike herding cats” one of our members commented, “but by golly we finally did it.”
Artwork, bios and photos of member artists as well as the history of the non-profit organization and local art can be viewed on the new site at mwvarts.org.
The Art, Antiques and Treasures Sale set for May 13, 14 and 15 will take place in Conway Marketplace.
Donations will be accepted May 10, 11, 12 10 am until 2 p.m. Please, no electronics. For information, contact Barbara Perry at barbperry@roadrunner.com.
Aug, 7 and 8 will bring Art in the Park, the largest event for the arts association. As many as 60 artists will be under the big tents in Schouler Park displaying and selling their work.
Music this year will feature a great variety as the arts associations partners with Mountain Top Music.
“Non-profits working together is such a great idea, and we like to do it as often as we can,” Vice President Sarah Eastman said.
There will also be a collection of food trucks and vendors there including Tin Can Co. and The Purple Straw. Signup for food vendors is still open so if you are interested, contact Virginia Moore at vamoore54@me.com.
Business sponsorships are also needed to help defray costs for the event so if you would like to help please email Virginia for information and a form will be emailed to you. No gift is too small and all are appreciated.
Membership to the arts association is not limited to artists, as many of our members bring much needed skills to help this volunteer non-profit function.
If you are interested in joining or have time to volunteer, go to mwvarts.org and download a membership form or stop by the gallery and visit. You may also email any board member listed at mwvarts.org.
Hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
