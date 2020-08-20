CHOCORUA — Artworks Gallery, the headquarters of Chocorua Creative Arts located at 132 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in Chocorua, will be offering more fun and enriching workshops this fall.
“Oil en Plein Air” will be held Sept. 8, 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with well-known Marblehead artist, William Cloutman who has a gentle, humorous way of bringing out the creative best in all of us. This workshop will take place outdoors rain or shine.
If the great outdoors doesn’t call to you, try Ed Wintner’s “Painting Depth and Distance” Sept. 19 at 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. This one-day acrylic workshop explores light and composition as devices to enhance your work in any medium. Wintner will work with you to see the light.
The gallery will also be offering “Cut Paper Collage” with Robert DeMario on Oct. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Class sizes are limited to insure proper distancing and safety for all, so register soon by calling (603) 323-8041 or dropping by the gallery Monday Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays noon to 7 p.m. or Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If those times do not work, find them online at artworks4us2@gmail.com.
Also available at chocoruaartworks.com are virtual gallery and studio tours with some of the artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.