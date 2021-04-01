CHOCORUA — Artworks Gallery at the Chocorua Creative Arts Center at 132 White Mountain Highway in Chocorua Village is leaping into spring with a fresh new look.
During this most challenging past year, 30 plus local artists and artisans have been working their hearts out creating new and exciting pieces.
The newest members are Matt Cohen, a dynamic wildlife photographer who captures our woodland and lake friends superbly, and Anne Chant, a wizard with the needles who turns mere fiber into delightful hats in sumptuous colors.
Artworks is here to enhance the richness of your visual world one treasure at a time. So stop in, masked of course, to revel in our abandon. Come browse, ponder, contemplate, perhaps purchase, always enjoy.
The gallery is open the first Friday of the month from noon to 7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be the first to view the new exhibits Friday, April 2.
You can also find Artsworks on Facebook, at chocoruaartworks.com, by phone (603) 323-8041 or at artworks4us2@gmail.com.
