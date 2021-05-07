WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and Intern Program Director Marisa Kirby recently announced the company’s 2021 Patchwork Players season, which includes “Born to Entertain — Broadway Bound,” “Cinderella,” “The Good, The Bad, and the Cool,” “Halloween Mystery Show” and “Best of Patchwork 2021.”
After the success of last year’s Patchwork season, this year’s 31st season has been extended to run June 25 through Sept. 3 at the Weathervane and is available to tour the North Country starting June 23.
Due to COVID-19 two new initiatives were introduced with the Patchwork Players season last year and will continue again in 2021:
Picnic with Patchwork are Fridays at 11 a.m. outside the Weathervane
Bring a blanket and a snack and enjoy a great show for the whole family (even the family dog) — all while still being able to maintain social distancing and other safety regulations.
Livestream with Patchwork are Tuesdays at 11 a.m.
Now anyone from anywhere can enjoy these entertaining family-oriented live theater performances as the Patchwork Players productions are live streamed to wherever you are.
Featuring the members of the Weathervane’s highly competitive Intern Program, these productions will also play on the road at venues to be announced at a later date.
Any person or organization that would like to book a Patchwork Players performance can contact Paulini at ethan@weathervanenh.org.
All Patchwork performances will be performed utilizing COVID-19 “best practices” policies.
Tickets for Patchwork performances will be on sale in late June. Tickets range from $7.50 to $9.50. Livestream Packages available.
Single tickets for Weathervane’s Mainstage season to go on sale Monday, May 10.
For more information call (603) 837-9322 or email boxoffice@weathervanenh.org. Additional information will be available at weathervannh.org.
The Patchwork Players are sponsored by Crosstown Motors, Little Village Toy & Book Shop, and New England Wire Technologies.
The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership Paulini.
For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals.
One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony Award-nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award-winner Ariel Stachel.
Weathervane can be found on Facebook at weathervanetheatre and all other social media platforms @weathervanenh.
