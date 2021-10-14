FRYEBURG, Maine — The Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning Live in HD series continues at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on the campus of Fryeburg Academy on Saturday, Oct. 23, with Terence Blanchard’s "Fire Shut Up In My Bones" at 1 p.m.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir, which The New York Times praised after its 2019 world premiere at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis as “bold and affecting” and “subtly powerful.”
The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship.
James Robinson and Camille A. Brown — two of the creators of the Met’s sensational recent production of Porgy and Bess — co-direct this new staging. Baritone Will Liverman, one of opera’s most exciting young artists, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his acclaimed Opera Lecture Series on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center's seminar room. The lectures are free and open to the public.
Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online at fryeburgacademy.org/pac or call the box office at (207) 544-9066. In order to keep our doors open, face masks are required inside the building during all events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.