CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for the critically acclaimed musical, "Cabaret," with book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway, on Sunday and Monday, April 24 and 25 at 6:30 p.m.
"Cabaret" is based on the play "I Am a Camera," by John Van Druten, which was adapted from the novel "Goodbye to Berlin," by Christopher Isherwood.
In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draws to a close, a garish master of ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the cabaret.
With the emcee’s bawdy songs as commentary, "Cabaret" explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.
Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fraulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.
Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.”
Director Mark Sickler is looking for musical theater performers of all ages, shapes, and types. Auditions will consist of a vocal audition followed by a group dance call. Prepare a song in the style of the show or from the Kander and Ebb catalog (but not from "Cabaret"). Since M&D's production will be using pre-recorded production tracks, when scheduling your audition, provide a link to a karaoke track for your audition piece.
To schedule your audition, email the stage manager, Cindy Sauerwein, at thecin1@yahoo.com. Walk-ins and late comers will be accommodated as time allows.
