CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for Agatha Christie’s "The Mousetrap" on Sunday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
Brimming with intrigue, sophisticated humor and surprising twists, this iconic murder mystery, about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm, is the world’s most successful and longest running play.
After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another
There are three female and give male roles. This is an open call and auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. British accents (standard RP) are encouraged.
If you have any questions or require additional information, email the director, Queenelle Minet at minetqt@gmail.com.
"Mousetrap" is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals (concordtheatricals.com) on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Performance dates are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Nov. 3 to 13.
M&D offers discounted tickets for dress rehearsal performances and pay as you can tickets through a special initiative called Giving Tickets.
"Nunsense" is playing Aug. 18 to Sept. 4. Information on tickets, season, volunteer opportunities, and more is available at mdplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at (603) 733-5275.
