CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for it’s upcoming production of “Boeing, Boeing,“ written by Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverley Cross, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Sunday, March 12, and Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m.
This 1960s French farce, directed by Christopher Bellis, takes place in Paris at the apartment of American born lothario Bernard. A hit comedy, the play details the exploits of Bernard with three lovely flight attendants from three different countries (United States, Italy and Germany) each of whom are engaged to Bernard. Juggling the schedules of his fiancees has been simple until an unexpected schedule change grounds all three in Paris on the same day. Add in a surprise visit from a bewildered friend from the United States and a frustrated French housekeeper who has to keep all the ladies organized and comedy ensues.
This is an open call and will consist of cold readings from the script. If you have any questions, would like a copy of the script or require additional information, feel free to email the director, Christopher Bellis at owner@cranmoreinn.com.
Performance dates are two weekends only, May 18 through 28 with showtimes Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
