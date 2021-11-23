CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for one of Neil Simon’s most beloved comedies, "Barefoot in the Park," directed by Hannah-Jo Weisberg at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Dec. 6 and 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter are over the moon to begin their life together in their new apartment in Manhattan. It may be small and a six-flight climb, the heating may be busted and snow may be falling through the skylight, but nothing can quash their newlywed bliss.
Auditioners are asked to prepare a short comedic monologue (selections from the play are welcomed) and may be asked to do a cold read from the script.
The director is looking for two women and four men. Character descriptions are available at mdplayhouse.com.
Performance dates are Feb. 10 through Feb. 27, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
“Barefoot in the Park” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (concordtheatricals.com).
M&D employs the utmost care regarding COVID and requires all staff, volunteers, cast and crew to be vaccinated. If cast, you will be required to show proof of vaccination.
For more information on auditions, upcoming shows in the 2022 season and more, go to mdplayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.