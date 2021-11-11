CONWAY — Classic favorites, three musicals and two original pieces by local New England playwrights are highlighted in M&D Playhouse’s 2022 season. M&D is located at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse on Main Street in North Conway Village.
“We are excited to announce our 22nd season, which will celebrate the female voice in theater, featuring some of the best female playwrights, strong female protagonists, local female directors and stories that examine the struggles, triumphs and power of the female experience,” said Artistic Director Mark Sickler.
The season opens Jan. 13, 2022, with "girl," by Megan Mostyn-Brown, followed by "Barefoot in The Park," by Neil Simon, and "Matilda, The Musical," book by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, based on the novel by Roald Dahl, March 24. "Matilda" was fully cast and in rehearsal in 2020 when COVID caused its cancellation.
The remainder of the season includes "Sunday Visitors," by Jerry Bisantz; "Sex And Other Disturbances," by Marisa Smith; "Cabaret" (1998 version), book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, based on the play "I Am A Camera," by John Van Druten, (which was adapted from the novel "Goodbye To Berlin," by Christopher Isherwood); "Fun Home," music by Jeanine Tesori with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron based on the 2006 graphic novel by Alison Bechdel; "Marie Anoinette," by David Adjmi; and "Toys in the Attic," by Lillian Hellman. The season finale will be "A Christmas Carol," which is the theater’s new holiday tradition.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m. Season tickets are available for $260 for 10 shows. Single show tickets will range from $29 to $35. All 2022 tickets will go on sale Nov. 15 and must be purchased online or by calling the box office at (603) 733-5275.
The theater will continue to observe suggested CDC guidelines for safety. Current policy mandates vaccinations for all staff and volunteers, with masking required for patrons until seated.
“M&D successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic and worked diligently to maintain a commitment to safety, above all,” said Executive Director Deborah Jasien. “With the support of our board, sponsors, cast, crew, volunteers, and audiences, M&D has had a very successful 2021 season, so far. We encourage all to celebrate the holidays with a wonderful classic "A Christmas Carol" opening Dec. 2.”
M&D Playhouse features a full-service café serving beer, wine, mixed drinks, and sweet treats. Patrons are encouraged to arrive a bit early to enjoy refreshments they can take to their seat.
For more information about the season, performance and audition dates, volunteer opportunities and more, go to mdplayhouse.com.
