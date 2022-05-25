CONWAY — M&D Playhouse, at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse, is launching two initiatives that will make tickets to the theater more accessible to members of the community.
Beginning with "Sex & Other Disturbances," by Marisa Smith, opening on June 2, tickets will be available to view the final dress rehearsal for just $12. Final dress rehearsals, which may still be a work in progress, are held at 7:30 p.m. on the Tuesday night prior to each show opening. The show schedule and tickets can be found at mdplayhouse.com.
In addition, the theater is offering tickets to any show, at any time, based on availability, at low-to-no-cost.
“We realize that not everyone in our community has the financial ability to enjoy a night out at the theater,” said Marketing Director Paula Jones. “We feel so strongly that live theater is an experience to be shared that we have developed the Giving Tickets initiative. Whether someone needs a free ticket or has a few dollars to put toward a ticket, we want people to know that they can feel comfortable requesting the opportunity to enjoy a show for themselves or with a friend or family members.”
If someone would like to take advantage of a Giving Ticket they simply need to call the box office at (603) 733-5275 and leave a message with their name, telephone, show they would like to attend and the number of tickets desired. The box office manager will return the call and discuss the options with them.
For information on our 2022 season of shows, audition dates, volunteer opportunities and more, go to mdplayhouse.com or call the box office at (603) 733-5275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.