SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s Shakespeare company, will be kicking off its summer season with “The Ballad of Daphnis and Chloe,” a play by Carmen-Maria Mandley about pastoral love based off of the Greek myth of Daphnis and Chloe.
This production will run July 10 and July 11, as well as the following weekend, July 16-18.
This production will be directed by Maryssa Walnass, who directed “As You Like It” for Advice To The Players last summer and recently appeared as Titania in their March production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Taking on assistant directing for the first with Advice To The Players time is Mikayla Caterino, who is joining the company for the first time this season.
This show has a cast of four actors, yet within it there are some new and returning faces. Daphnis will be played by Andrew Steven Knight, who appeared last summer as Orlando in “As You Like It,” and Chloe will be played by Julia Sommers who was also in last summer’s production.
The other two actors make up the chorus, Matt Kadam joining Advice To The Players for the first time, and Julia de Avilez Rocha who you may recognize from a few of Advice To The Players’ recent productions, including “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Noir Hamlet” and “Twelfth Night.”
Advice To The Players is a company of theater professionals, enthusiastic community members and energetic teens that have been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops since 1999.
Based in Sandwich, Advice To The Players has spent the past 22 years bringing award-winning productions of William Shakespeare’s richly passionate plays to life while introducing new generations to live theater.
Tickets are available at advicetotheplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.