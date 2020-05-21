SANDWICH — Advice To The Players' two-week Shakesperience camps are going online this year.
These camps are theater experiences in which teaching artists immerse youth ages 5 to 17 in the art and craft of acting, and the terms and techniques used to create Shakespeare’s plays.
These experiences and skills include theater games, clown skills, movement and dance — all of which culminates into a rousing performance of Shakespeare’s work at the end of camp, adapted by Advice To The Players' teaching artists and campers.
“Camp performance is my favorite day of the year,” Advice To The Players Executive Director Jessie Chapman said. “It’s just magical seeing each age group perform their own spin on Shakespeare and always lots of fun, This year will be all online — so I can’t wait to see what our campers come up with since they are always so creative.”
There are three available age group options: ages 5 to 7, ages 8 to 12 and ages 13 to 17. Shakesperience ages 5 to 7 theme is "Midsummer Fairies" and it includes an introduction to theater through arts activities and free-play.
Shakesperience for the very young combines active play with stories, poetry, music, games, movement, hands-on projects and free-play. Camp runs July 20 to 31; Monday through Friday, 10 to 11:30 a.m. for $125 (time and price reduced for 2020).
The theme for ages 8 to 12 is "As You Like It." Experience theater through Shakespeare performance, theater games, and activities. This theater camp is back for its 14th year as it leads 8- to 12-year-olds on an exciting journey into the fascinating world of Shakespeare and theater. Lots of fun, games, improvisation, and bringing Shakespeare’s colorful characters and plays to life on the stage.
The 13 to 17 year olds theme is "The Comedy of Errors." Shakesperience takes theater-loving teens on a dynamic exploration of Shakespeare’s words, stories, and themes. Improv, clowning, text, voice, movement and stage technique, Elizabethan dance, and performance provide keys to theatrical adventure and summer fun. Camp runs for both older groups July 20 to 31, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for $225.
Advice To The Players also offers a more intensive Practicum experience for teens age 13 and up. The Young Players Practicum is designed for young actors who want to explore new acting challenges and participate in a professional Shakespeare production.
With limited enrollment, this four-week program kicks off with three afternoons of individualized, intensive acting training, followed by participation in our mainstage production of "As You Like It."
Areas of instruction include monologue and/or scene study, stage voice development, text tools for examining Shakespeare’s verse, clown, period dance, and movement.
The practicum begins July 20 to 22, 1 to 4 p.m., before joining the cast of "As You Like It" for rehearsals July 23 to Aug. 7 and performances Aug. 8 to 16 Cost is $395 per student.
Sign up for camp today. Sign up is encouraged by July 6 so that materials can be mailed to all campers. Both electronic and physical materials will be emailed/mailed to individual campers.
For more information or to register, go to advicetotheplayers.org, call (603) 284-7115 or email contact@advicetotheplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.