ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center is offering a series of online nature programs.
Olivia Saunders of UNH Cooperative Extension will present “Bees and Other Backyard Pollinators,” a talk on the status of honey bees and native bees in New Hampshire, including what role we can take to improve their survival, on Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. In addition, she will highlight local and regional efforts to improve pollinator health. Join via Zoom at zoom.us/j/92751978125. The meeting ID: 927 5197 8125.
The Environmental Book Group is meeting on Wednesday, June 3, at 3 p.m. This month’s selection is “Silent Spring,” the classic by Rachel Carson, but we are sure that the issues covered will be an interesting juxtaposition to some of our current environmental and health issues.
Carson utilized her many sources in federal science and in private research and spent over six years documenting her analysis that humans were misusing powerful, persistent, chemical pesticides before knowing the full extent of their potential harm to the whole biota.
White Birch Books has several copies of the book available, and are offering curbside pick-up to those interested. You can also order the book directly from their website. Zoom link to come.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group is sponsored in part by the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation.
“Wildlife of the White Mountains” will be hosted on Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m. Wildlife viewing is a favorite activity of White Mountain residents and visitors. This illustrated program features many of our iconic species such as black bear, moose, snowshoe hare, bobcat and American marten.
Participants will also learn about interesting insects, reptiles, amphibians and birds that make our mountains their home. We will discuss trends in wildlife populations such as range expansion and contraction. We will provide tips on where to see wildlife.
David Govatski retired from the U.S. Forest Service after a 33-year career as a Forester and Silviculturist. He has a bachelor of science in forest management and a certificate of advanced studies in Silviculture from the U.S. Forest Service. He has a keen interest in forest and wildlife conservation and he co-authored “Forests for the People: The Story of the Eastern National Forests.” His articles and photographs have appeared in several magazines, and he is a frequent guest speaker and trip leader. Zoom link to come.
“New Hampshire 4,000ers: Hiking the Paths (slightly) Less Taken” will be presented on Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m. Not every sojourn into the Whites needs to be along a crowded hiking trail. Join Tin Mountain for an exploration of some of the less-traveled trails to some of the most popular 4,000-foot summits. Zoom link to come.
Sign up at info@tinmountain.org to receive the daily trivia email. The daily email also includes information on the weekly online nature programs.
Links to the virtual programs will be posted on tinmountain.org the week of the program. Contact info@tinmountain.org with any questions.
