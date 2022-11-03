CONWAY — Taylor Whiteside, a well-known veteran of the folk music world and world-class guitarist, fiddler, songwriter and more, will perform original songs on the Majestic stage at noon on Friday, November 4. The concert is the latest in Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday series, and is open to the public by donation.
Whiteside, who now lives in Tamworth, has shared the stage with the Kingston Trio, the Clancy Brothers, Tommy Makem, Peter and Paul (of Peter, Paul and Mary), Crystal Gayle, the Highwaymen, and many others. He has appeared on recordings with Pete Seeger, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Mary Black, Tom Paxton, and Gordon Bok, to name a few, and appeared as a fiddler in “Bed and Breakfast,” a feature film with Roger Moore.
He has performed at the Kennedy Center, recorded tracks for “Nova” and “The American Experience” and did a stint in the Broadway touring company of “Annie”.
Folk music enthusiasts will remember Whiteside as part of the 1990s band Northeast Winds, which toured with the Clancy Brothers. Also in the 1990s, he joined New Hampshire’s Shaw Brothers to produce a comeback CD of the Brandywine Singers of 1960s folk fame. Both Northeast Winds and the Brandywines have performed on many PBS specials and at major venues across the country.
As the great Tommy Makem once observed, “A rare talent is Taylor Whiteside. Go listen to him any time you can. I’m sure you’ll consider it a privilege.”
First Friday concerts take place at noon on the stage of the spacious, accessible and well-ventilated Majestic Theater.
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley musicians, who share their music with the community without compensation. Admission to all First Friday concerts is by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center's mission of "enriching lives with music.”
