taylor

Taylor Whiteside will play at the Majestic Theatre for Mountaintop Music's First Friday concert this Friday at noon. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Taylor Whiteside, a well-known veteran of the folk music world and world-class guitarist, fiddler, songwriter and more, will perform original songs on the Majestic stage at noon on Friday, November 4. The concert is the latest in Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday series, and is open to the public by donation.

Whiteside, who now lives in Tamworth, has shared the stage with the Kingston Trio, the Clancy Brothers, Tommy Makem, Peter and Paul (of Peter, Paul and Mary), Crystal Gayle, the Highwaymen, and many others. He has appeared on recordings with Pete Seeger, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Mary Black, Tom Paxton, and Gordon Bok, to name a few, and appeared as a fiddler in “Bed and Breakfast,” a feature film with Roger Moore.

