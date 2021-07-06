CONWAY — Last Saturday’s rain didn’t stop six bands from competing in the second annual “Battle of the Bands,” held at North Conway's Hog Coliseum as a fundraiser for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park effort.
“We raised $3,000 and sold almost 150 ($20) tickets out of our allotment of 200. It sprinkled and randomly poured buckets of rain, but we carried on,” said Caren Peare, sister of the late Kevin Peare and executive director of the non-profit group raising money for a skate park in his honor.
The park is to be located off Hemlock Lane just north of Walmart.
Six bands battled for the best-band honors, with judges keeping score and awarding the coveted title to If You’re Down, comprised of Chris Chick and Josh Vekos.
They kicked their performance off with a rocking rendition of Vance Joy’s “Rip Tied,” followed by two more covers and an original.
“They were a crowd favorite,” Caren Peare said, and won a trophy donated by Glass Graphics and a gift basket worth more than $500.
Other contestants included Str8 Bummin, Kev & Cam, Unforgiven, The Lazy Anarchists and Unknown.
Judging were Brian Charles, owner of The Music Center of North Conway; Dan Lettre, who as the One Dan Band won the first Battle of the Bands at Cranmore Mountain Resort’s Zip’s Pub in 2019; and Steve Salo of Florida and Fryeburg, Maine, who is a retired music and communications teacher and professional musician.
Serving food to the small crowd was the Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ food truck.
“We want to thank everyone who braved the rain and all the vendors, including the Alert crew for setting up a space for skateboarding and those who gave money from a raffle that raised $500,” said Peare.
The event was sponsored by Pinkham Real Estate, North Country Fair Jewelers, Glass Graphics/Barn Door Screen Printers, North Conway Community Cener and North Conway Music Center.
Peare was a Mount Washington Valley native who worked for 12 years for Rockingham Electric in both Conway and Newington. He had plans to open a skate park in Conway when he passed away in Portsmouth in 2017.
In March 2019, Conway selectmen gave their blessing to having a park located off the east end of Hemlock Lane, which is just north of the North Conway Walmart.
Since then, however, Hemlock Lane has been tied up in lengthy negotiations with the state, which earmarked the land for the now defunct Conway bypass. Issues, such as what to do with several pieces of land, remain.
Earlier last month, however, the Peares and Greg Mossman of North Country Fair Jewelers announced they have learned that the land will be signed over to the town this month or August.
“We’ve just been waiting on red tape and COVID,” said Caren Peare. “But we’re still fundraising. We still sell merchandise and things like that. So we're getting there.”
They have raised $60,000 in three years, according to the website.
The group, which has nearly 2,400 followers on Facebook, has a fundraising goal is $400,000 based on an estimated cost of $45 per square feet for an 8,000-to-10,000-square-foot park.
Much of that cost could be funded through grants. which they say will be easier when they have access to the land. One such grant would likely come from the Tony Hawk Foundation, named for the professional California skateboarder.
The group said many local businesses support them and there will be in-kind donations that will reduce the cost.
The group doesn't anticipate it will cost the taxpayers anything. They also say they will not charge to use the park, which could accommodate up to about 50 skateboarders at a time.
Board members in addition to the Peares and Mossman include Cody Gaudette, president Erin Russell, honorary member Devon Russell, Erwin and Kevin McAllister, Russ and Jodi Witt, Amy and Eric Mulligan, Carrie Jean Erickson and Michel and Raymond Rabideau.
For more information, go to goskate4kev.com or call (603) 986-6436.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.