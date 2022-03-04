WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be presenting The Reel McCoys for a rollicking concert to celebrate St. Patricks’ Day on Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. to the Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall. The Reel McCoy’s are a powerhouse Celtic band with strong Canadian influences. Only recently formed, the members are each seasoned veterans of the Celtic world and beyond.
Joe DeLaet (accordion, piano) is an award-winning international performer, composer and session pianist. Stepping outside the world of Celtic music, he has toured with Bon Jovi, Carly Simon, Joan Osborne and Mighty Sam McClain and many others
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki has been fiddling on the national scene since the age of 12, when he was part of New Hampshire’s delegation to the Smithsonian Folklife Festival. He was named a Master Artist by the N.H. Traditional Arts Council in 2013. He composed and produced the “N.H. Chronicle” theme song and a music video for the show with his group, the Jordan TW Trio. Both the song and video were nominated for New England Emmy awards.
The NH Humanities Council included his program “Songs of Emigration: Storytelling through Traditional Irish Music” in their offerings in 2016. Tirrell-Wysocki plays with the maritime band Great Bay Sailor. When not on the road, he teaches fiddle at the Concord Community Music School and Strings and Things Music in Concord and co-hosts the Irish Night every Thursday at the Stone Church Meeting House in Newmarket.
Guitarist Matt Jensen has been performing professionally with bands of varying styles for almost 20 years. Noted for his cross-genre versatility in both rhythm and lead roles, he has appeared on some of live music’s biggest stages, collaborating with many of New England’s most popular bands and sharing the stage with names such as Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Zac Brown, Lee Brice, Charlie Daniels and more.
The Wolfeboro Friends of Music asks that all attendees over 11 years of age for whom vaccination is available be vaccinated against COVID. Masks should be worn properly at all times; social distancing is required.
Adult tickets are $25 and are available at Avery Insurance, Black’s Paper & Gift Store, online at wfriendsofmusic.org or at the door. High school students with ID will be admitted free of charge and younger children accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free of charge.
