Beth Fitchet Wood and Steve Wood

Beth Fitchet Wood and Steve Wood will be performing an evening of folk/pop at The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, on Saturday, Sept. 17. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting a double header with an evening of folk/pop featuring Steve Wood and Beth Fitchet Wood on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and an evening of acoustic folk featuring Jenner Fox on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

In 1970, Jackson Browne told Fitchet Wood that he had gotten a gig at a club in Huntington Beach, Calif., and that she should try out at one of their Monday night open mic/audition nights. She showed up the following Monday and, as fate would have it, Wood was there auditioning with his band called Honk. 

Jenner Fox

Jenner Fox will be performing an evening of acoustic folk at The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, on Saturday, Sept. 17. (COURTESY PHOTO)

