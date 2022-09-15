BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting a double header with an evening of folk/pop featuring Steve Wood and Beth Fitchet Wood on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and an evening of acoustic folk featuring Jenner Fox on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
In 1970, Jackson Browne told Fitchet Wood that he had gotten a gig at a club in Huntington Beach, Calif., and that she should try out at one of their Monday night open mic/audition nights. She showed up the following Monday and, as fate would have it, Wood was there auditioning with his band called Honk.
Like a script, girl gets gig and finds her life partner all in one night. Fitchet Wood soon joined Honk and with The Beach Boys they made the soundtrack for a cult classic surf movie called “Five Summer Stories.” One of their songs from the film got to No. 1 on some radio stations, leading to a record deal and going on the road with Loggins and Messina, Chicago and The Beach Boys and headline some shows with bands like Van Halen and Aerosmith as the opening acts.
When the band broke up, Fitchet Wood and Wood decided to change directions and started a family.Wood went on the road with Kenny Loggins for 10 years as musical director, wrote music and recorded songs with him (including “Footloose”). Fitchet Wood continued gigging at home and released several albums, including two popular Children’s projects.
Wood became the most awarded IMAX documentary film composer, working with George Harrison, Sting (two Oscar nominations), Crosby, Stills and Nash, Paul McCartney, Dave Matthews Band and many others. Fitchet Wood assisted on many of the projects and towed the boat off the rocks when Wood ran aground.
The couple summer in their cabin on Little Bear Island on Lake Winnipesaukee and live in Laguna Beach, Calif., where they also own a martial arts school with one of their sons.Wood's recently released album,“Junk Drawer,” is currently No. 1 on Roots Music Report’s Folk Rock Album Chart.
Fox tells the stories of people and places with unparalleled compassion and respect. His artful tone, poetry, and fluency on his guitar do something only the brave ones do: let us in.
Fox comes from a family of river guides. He followed the family river trade and recorded his debut album to make some extra money selling CDs on the boat ramp after rafting trips.
Five albums later, a decade of cutting his teeth on the river and road, Fox is a storyteller, a peanut butter purist, a cargo bike advocate, a Pacific North-Westerner, and that rare kind of songwriter with the ability to, according to Sheridan Press, “gather up what we see as common as crab apples and polish them into shiny orbs. To give himself and let us see ourselves.”
Currently based in Bainbridge Island, Wash., the internationally touring troubadour has called many places his home, including California, Connecticut, rural Chile, Texas and Oregon.
His most recent album, "Planet I’m From" (2021), features musical contributions from Chris "Critter" Eldridge (Punch Brothers), Brittany Haas (Dave Rawlings Machine, Crooked Still), and was produced by Lawson White (Lake Street Dive). His forthcoming album "Good Luck Road," a concept album documenting the lives of everyday folks in a rural Wyoming town, was released in July 2022, supported by a national tour with performances at the International Folk Alliance, Columbus, Club Passim and multiple festival appearances.
Tickets are $25. Doors open 7 p.m.
These are bring-your-own-beverage events permitted for alcoholic beverages.
In alignment with CDC Guidelines, it is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear a mask and are vaccinated.
