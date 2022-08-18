BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine will be presenting an evening of classical music with pianist Clare Longendyke on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Set apart by her inspiring touch and mesmerizing way of sharing music, Longendyke is a sought-after soloist, performing more than 50 concerts a year in North America and Europe. Recent orchestral partners include the Federal Way Symphony Orchestra of Washington, the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra of Minnesota, and the Mississippi Valley Orchestra.

