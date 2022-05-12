BROWNFIELD, Maine — Each year, Mountain Top Music strives to do something different and special for its annual Majestic Gala to celebrate musical diversity, support its students and help complete and equip the iconic Majestic Theatre in Conway village.
Past galas have featured performances from world-renowned classical pianist Natalia Shevchuk, the incomparable “Sarasa” baroque music ensemble, the Portland Jazz Orchestra and imaginative pianist Michael Arnowitt and his ImproVisions quintet.
Hosted for the third time by Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, this year’s Gala will be held on Sunday, May 22, from 5 to 9 p.m. and welcomes popular vocalist Susie Pepper, Maine-based pianist Kelly Muse and their Mixology Band for a one-of-a-kind dinner and tribute concert to the James Bond “007” films and other popular music classics.
Pepper and Muse’s polish and professionalism put them in high demand in New England. Both have been guest artists with the Portland Symphony Orchestra, and headlined recent shows at the Fryeburg Fair and Deertrees Arts Center in Harrison, Maine.
Their sidemen, Dustin LeVasseur on drums and vocals, Mark West on guitar and Rob Gerry on bass bring years of experience, talent, and overall good vibes to Mixology
The public is invited to attend what is sure to be remembered as the “Party of the Year.” Advance reservations are required and tickets, which have been selling fast, can be purchased by visiting mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. Festive dress is encouraged and will likely range from classic black tie and tux to Hawaiian shirts and denims plus everything in between.
The event will include social time sprinkled with a few of our very own Bond Girls, an open bar featuring “Shaken, Not Stirred” libations, a scrumptious buffet dinner and dessert as only Stone Mountain’s Carol Noonan can provide and the concert performance. Dance away the night if you like, enjoy a bonding drink with JB if you’re lucky or just sit and marvel at the special community show of people, place and pleasure.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit students of all ages and talents at Mountain Top Music by helping to keep local music lessons affordable, and will also contribute to Mountain Top’s ongoing outfitting of the Majestic Theatre providing a unique community performing space for music, theater, movies and meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.