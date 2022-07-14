CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center will once again welcome the Sebago-Long Lake Chamber Music Festival players to the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village on Wednesday, July 20, at 7:30 for a Mainstage Series concert, following their well-received visit to the valley last fall.
The performance features Carl Maria von Weber’s "Trio for Flute, Cello, and Piano in G Minor, Op. 63," Astor Piazzolla’s "Histoire du Tango" for flute and guitar and Robert Schumann’s "Piano Quintet in E-Flat Major, Op. 44."
The Sebago Long Lake Music Festival, now celebrating its 50th year, is a pillar of Western Maine’s cultural scene. The festival’s world-class musicians, based at Deertrees theatre in Harrison, Maine, perform multiple concerts there each summer.
Mountain Top Executive Director George Wiese says, “This is exactly what we envisioned when we set out to renovate the Majestic Theatre. Now that vision has become a reality. We’ve built an exceptional concert venue that attracts internationally distinguished musicians to our community, creating accessible opportunities for our students, locals, and Valley visitors to hear great music played by extraordinary musicians.”
Sebago Long Lake Music Festival President Barbara Graustein shares Wiese’s enthusiasm, noting that, “Partnering with Mountain Top at the Majestic is expanding the reach of our festival in new, creative ways.”
The musicians on the Majestic mainstage July 20 will be flutist Susan Rotholz, violinists Min-Young Kim and Keiko Tokunaga, violist Matthew Sinno, cellists Eliot Bailen and Mihai Marica, guitarist Oren Fader, and pianist Mihae Lee. All have performed with orchestras and ensembles worldwide, and enjoyed prominent careers at the forefront of today’s classical music scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.