FRYEBURG, Maine — The Seacoast Wind Ensemble will be presenting a Memorial Day weekend concert Sunday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at Fryeburg Academy in Fryeburg, Maine.
Sponsored by White Mountain Musical Arts and made possible thanks to the generosity of retired Air Force officers Col. Karen Umberger and Lt. Col. Jim Umberger, the program honors area Veterans and provides a musical salute to express our gratitude to all current and former members of our armed forces.
The concert will feature music both familiar and new: “Outdoor Overture,” by Aaron Copland; several marches, including “National Emblem,” by E.E. Bagley; “Symphony No, 1, Movement 4: ‘For the Fallen,’” by U.S. Marine veteran Onsby Rose; and more.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted at the door.
Established in 1984, Seacoast Wind Ensemble is a 60-piece community-level concert band, based in Kittery, Maien. Comprised of musicians from all professional occupations and trades, Seacoast Wind Ensemble performs annually throughout New Hampshire, Maine and northern Massachusetts.
Seacoast Wind Ensemble performs under the direction of Artistic Director/Conductor Dr. Mark Stickney, who has held teaching and conducting positions at many universities, travels extensively throughout the country as a clinician and guest conductor, and is the founder of the non-profit organization Historic Music of Newport.
Assistant Conductor Jonathan Roth has been a music educator for over 30 years and is currently music director of the Shapleigh School in Kittery, where he conducts three bands and the jazz ensemble.
To learn more, go to seacoastwindensemble.org or find them on Facebook. Interested parties can add their name to an email list to be notified about upcoming concerts.
