After a two-year hiatus, the Promise Singers will once again present their festive annual Christmas concerts.
Their first concert will be held at the Denmark Congregational Church at 70 E. Main St. (Route 117) in Denmark, Maine, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.
They will perform again on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the First Congregational Church of Bridgton, Maine, at 33 South High St. at 2 p.m. In case of bad weather for either event, a snowdate of Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. has been established with the performance held at the Bridgton location.
The program includes both traditional and contemporary Christmas music along with winter selections. The audience will have a chance to join in on traditional carols.
The Promise Singers have been performing together for more than 40 years. Members come from Bridgton, Denmark, Brownfield, Otisfield and Cornish, Maine.
Initially, this all-women group were looking for an outlet to get together to sing and chose to name themselves from the title of the song "I Am A Promise." When they first performed, most music was sacred in nature and over time has evolved into both sacred and secular, and scored for soprano, alto and tenor.
Currently numbering 13 vocalists, the group has had diverse members throughout the years, and most have retired at a fairly advanced age. They have lived through illnesses, babies, grandbabies and a host of other life changing events. Their love and care for each other is present in their weekly rehearsals in the Fall provide the opportunity to stay connected and support each other.
The performances are open to all. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted and given to local causes.
