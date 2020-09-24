TAMWORTH — Thanks to the generosity and hospitality of Katy Thompson, music lovers in Tamworth Village have been enjoying pop-up concerts on the lawn overlooking the Swift River behind the Cook Memorial Library and The Other Store. String quartets, woodwind trios and other ensembles have played at this unique venue this summer, and more music listening opportunities will “pop up” as autumn begins and weather permits.
On Saturday, Sept, 26 at 4 p.m., singers from Opera on Tap New Hampshire will present an “end-of-summer serenade” program outside behind the library. Performing will be mezzo-soprano Emily Adams, sopranos Emily Bieber, Nora Cronin, Erin Smith-Davis and Jocelyn van Wyk and pianist Molly Lozeau.
The program will feature a mix of duets and arias including several operatic “super hits,” as well as some modern and contemporary pieces. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m.
To attend, park in the lot behind the Tamworth Town offices at 84 Main Street, and use the pathway between the Cook Memorial Library and the Art in the Age Café to get to the lawn. Bring a chair, wear a mask until seated at a safe distance from others, and leave pets at home.
Opera on Tap New Hampshire is a grassroots effort to bring the art form of opera to audiences across the Granite State in a fun and unconventional way. Follow them on social media @ootnewhampshire. There is no fixed admission for the Tamworth concert, but the singers will gratefully accept donations.
