CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center’s free First Friday series gets the Christmas season off to a good start Dec. 3. The noontime concert includes music that might have been heard in a Victorian parlor at the holidays.
The event features a restored 1905 Mason & Hamlin harmonium, or reed organ, plus flute and viola. The concert is at the Majestic Theatre at 34 Main St. in Conway and will last about an hour. Donations are always welcome.
George Wiese, Mountain Top’s executive director and an organ aficionado, will play Franz Liszt’s “Christmas Tree Suite, Vol. 1 for Harmonium,” as well as “Christmas — a Little Suite for Piano,” by Alfred Dudley Turner (1854-88).
Turner, a resident of Northern Maine, was a virtuoso pianist and a professor at New England Conservatory in Boston, whose career was cut short when he died of chronic illness at age 34.
Wiese will be joined on the Majestic stage by Kate Vachon, flute, and Chris Nourse, viola, in a variety of traditional Christmas music. Nourse is a longtime Mountain Top string teacher; Vachon is the music school’s registrar and office manager.
Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. Masks are strongly recommended.
Reserve a place and donate online at mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series; walk-ins are also welcome.
