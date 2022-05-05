CONWAY — An exciting and unusual concert and showcase is coming to the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.
Three composers and electronic music performers, all Mountain Top Music Center faculty or students, will explore the world of electronic music, from modular synthesizers to live looping and DJ-ing. Each will perform a set of original pieces, explain their process of composing and mixing electronic music, and answer questions from curious audience members.
Sara Demos, who has studied at Mountain Top since 2018, composes, edits and mixes music of many different genres. Her focus is electronic music, from ambient, alternative and downtempo, to phonk and much more.
Demos uses Ableton as a digital audio workstation (DAW), and edits and mixes using a CDJ, specialized software for working with electronic music from a variety of media. She adds visuals to go along with her sets, creating a complete audience experience.
Julia Howell, Mountain Top’s director of education and a member of its string faculty, is a composer, performer and artist whose music encompasses acoustic and electroacoustic practices, ranging from solo to orchestral works; she has created music for film, theater and multimedia productions.
“I am very keen to incorporate into my work the visual art, digital art and film practices I have explored previously, and the use of electronics with acoustic music,” she said.
Justin Ramos, who teaches 20-plus piano students each week at Mountain Top, describes synthesizers as “keyboards with knobs that allow you to customize a sound.”
“Modulars go a step further and allow the controls to connect to and influence each other, meaning more complex sounds,” Ramos said. “A performer has to learn what the many blinking lights mean, what the knobs do, and why there are so many wires — then they can enjoy creating their own electronic sounds, and music.”
Ramos will share his growing collection of synthesizers and explain how they combine to create music.
“If you enjoy the music of Vangelis, Brian Eno, Suzanne Ciani or Mort Garson, you’ll enjoy this,” Ramos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.