BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, located at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of acoustic music with Heather Maloney and special guest High Tea on Sunday, May 29, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
After more than 1,000 live shows and more than a decade of touring behind studio albums, Maloney was nearing the end of her October 2019 set at the historic Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, Mass., when she let slip to the audience that the whole show was being recorded and would soon become her very first live album.
Maloney’s release tour will kick off in the summer of 2022 and will feature a variety of special guests across the United States.
“No Shortcuts — Live at the Academy” was initially slated for an early 2020 release, but when the COVID 19 pandemic hit weeks before the announcement, Maloney couldn’t imagine releasing a live album without live shows or a live band to tour it with. So two years and eight months later (in true “no shortcuts” fashion) this anticipated album is finally set to be released on June 3 by the celebrated indie label Signature Sounds.
The 16-song track-list plays like a celebratory retrospective of Maloney’s career, featuring songs from seven of her studio album catalog, re-imagined and rearranged by a talented band (Ryan Hommel and Reed Sutherland) and a soaring string quartet (Cynthia Tolson, Celaya Kirchner, Kasey Calebaugh and Emma Hays Johnson).
High Tea, the indie-folk duo hailing from Boston, is a concoction of sweepingly soulful harmonies, guitar riffs to knock your socks off and a refreshing blend of old blues and new pop.
Guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Isabella DeHerdt and vocalist/percussionist Isaac Eliot have come together to fill spaces with homegrown story-telling and Lumineer-esque vocals. Their songs are ripe with Americana heartbreak and tell tales of growing up, going wild and always coming back to the ones you love.
