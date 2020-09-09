BRIDGTON, Maine — Bruce Marshall and the Shuffle is the third concert in the Denmark Arts Center at the Drive-In Live Music Series presented by Chalmers Insurance, Norway Savings Bank and Bridgton Twin Drive-In at the drive-in at 383 Portland Road in Bridgton, Maine, on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. The gate opens at noon.
Bruce Marshall and the Shuffle is a four-piece band comprised of some of the most talented players in the Mount Washington Valley. When Bruce Marshall moved to Maine he re-connected with Al Hospers on bass, who had a stint in Blood Sweat and Tears. Jarrod Taylor is on guitar and Craig Bryan Jr. on drums.
This lineup has been playing Marshall’s originals for five years now and it’s evident at their take no prisoners” live shows. They touch on Swing blues, R&B, Americana and Southern boogie.
Marshall is an award-winning singer/songwriter with eight CDs to his credit, including his latest “Borrowed Time.”
His national experience includes a stint with Toy Caldwell of the Marshall Tucker Band and tours with Charlie Daniels and The Outlaws. He’s also currently in a duo with blues man James Montgomery.
Bring your picnic lunch or order online with Standard GastroPub for a box lunch to go and a special discount for event-goers. Whether you picnic on your lawn chair in front of your car or inside your car, let the sweet sounds of September serenade you at the Denmark Arts Center at the Drive-In series this Sunday.
These events are not business as usual. Gathering people during a pandemic is tricky and requires thoughtful measures. This COVID-safe music series is in substitution for Denmark Arts Centers fall fundraiser. These concerts are rain or shine events, as their music will be piped into your vehicle, in case of inclement weather.
A description of what the experience will be like at the concert accompanies each band listing on the website. The goal for each of these events is to get art into the community, employ musicians, and provide a bit of relief for our weary minds. Additional thank you to our season sponsor Atlantic Hardwoods of Portland, Maine.
Tickets are $50 per vehicle (maximum five persons). To purchase tickets or find more information, go to denmarkarts.org/event.
