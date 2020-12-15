CONWAY — Dana Cunningham's annual Christmas concerts have been canceled this year but Cunningham will be offering a live stream concert at the newly renovated Majestic in Conway with the help of Mountain Top Music on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and are available at danacunningham.com/products/virtual-christmas-concert. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to a local food bank.
In addition, Cunningham has a new Christmas EP, "What I Hear," a collection of four carols. Regular collaborator cellist Max Dyer also appears on the album. A digital copy of the EP can be purchase at danacunningham.com/collections/albums/products/what-i-hear-ep.
