Arts Jubilee-Southern Accents

Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience will be the final performance of Arts Jubilee's Summer Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Arts Jubilee will be presenting the final show of its 39th Summer Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Rek’lis will open the concert at 6 p.m., followed by Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience at 7 p.m.

Southern Accents is a Tom Petty tribute band assembled from an entire team of ace musicians from the Nashville studio and touring circuit. Southern Accents recreates the music, style, and sound of Tom Petty professionally with immaculate precision and wildly contagious enthusiasm.

