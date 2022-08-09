Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience will be the final performance of Arts Jubilee's Summer Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Arts Jubilee will be presenting the final show of its 39th Summer Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Rek’lis will open the concert at 6 p.m., followed by Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience at 7 p.m.
Southern Accents is a Tom Petty tribute band assembled from an entire team of ace musicians from the Nashville studio and touring circuit. Southern Accents recreates the music, style, and sound of Tom Petty professionally with immaculate precision and wildly contagious enthusiasm.
United in their quest to be the Ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience, each member of the band looks the part, plays the part, and lives the part; the result is pure entertainment and songs so dedicated and true to the originals that you’d swear music history was being made all over again right before your eyes.
Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes.
There is an alternate front gate entrance due to the current construction at Cranmore. Volunteers and signage are ready to greet and direct you.
Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.