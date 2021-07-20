CONWAY — The Arts Jubilee Summer Concert Series will be presenting Ceili Rain on Thursday, July 22, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Local musicians Dennis & Davey will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by Ceili Rain at 7 p.m.
Ceili Rain performs an original, innovative blend of pop-rock music with a dash of Celtic/Irish flavor and a subtle, but sincere, uplifting and joyful message.
As Billboard Magazine put it, “These guys deserve to be heard by the entire world. Their potential is limitless because they have an appeal that knows no boundaries. Ceili Rain music makes your feet want to dance and your soul soar.”
So kick off your shoes, dance a jig and join Ceili Rain as they carry on in their pursuit of heavenly partiness.
The July 22 concert will feature a very special appearance by Axis Dance Co. along with Axis Alumni from the Jeanne Limmer Dance Center, who will be joining Ceili Rain on stage to perform their choreographed piece to the band’s song “Peace Has Broken Out.”
Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org, or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site; food and beverages will be available for purchase on the Zip’s Pub deck; and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at each concert.
Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs.
All concerts are rain or shine.
For more information, go to artsjubilee.org.
Special thanks to the season sponsors, White Mountain Oil & Propane and Zeb’s General Store and to the concert lodging sponsor Spruce Moose Lodge & Cottages
