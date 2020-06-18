SANDWICH — Advice To The Players’ concert series is heading into the digital age with a mix of live streams, recorded content and social distancing plans for the Arts Center at 12 Main Street in Center Sandwich with a great line up this summer. All concerts will be available online at 7:30 p.m. (nearly) every Thursday starting June 25 accessible via advicetotheplayers.org.
Concerts will be available online for one week and donations made to the concerts campaign will be split 50/50 between Advice To The Players and that weeks concert artist(s).
The goal is to resume having live audiences at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street with limited capacity seating that implements social distancing in accordance with up-to-date state and CDC recommendations — some live concerts are even planning to move outside to allow for safer viewing by audience members.
The season opener on June 25 at 7:30 p.m. is Matthew Odell. Odell will be performing a program primarily of Beethoven that will be recorded at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street on June 24, without an audience.
Odell is a New Hampshire pianist who began studying piano at the age of 10 and has since won acclaim for performances of a wide range of repertoire as a solo recitalist, soloist with orchestra and chamber musician.
He has been hailed as “excellent” by The New York Times and “brilliant...playing with total commitment and real abandon” by Gramophone. Past concerts include the final installment of concerts of the complete piano music of Elliott Carter and Pierre Boulez, a tribute to Pierre Bernac and Francis Poulenc at Lincoln Center, a concert at Carnegie Hall, and a European tour of concerts, lectures and masterclasses in England, France and Spain.
Advice To The Players has a full season planned, so make sure to mark your calendars.
Dates below reflect Wednesdays’ live performances (once permitted) and Thursdays’ online release date:
June 25, Matthew Odell; July 1 and 2, Lauri Landry (outside at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street at 4:30 p.m.); July 8 and 9, Shana Aisenberg; July 15 and 16, Elizabeth Field and Uri Wassertzug of the Lakeview Chamber Group; July 23, Lindsay Roberts with Tamar Greene (online only); July 29 and 30, Andriana Gnap; Aug. 5 and 6, David Lockwood; Aug. 12 and 13, Tammy and John Flanigan; Aug. 19 and 20, Shepley Metcalf with Ron Roy; and Aug. 26 and 27, The Bakery Band.
The Concerts Series at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street is produced by Advice To The Players.
The concert series hosts weekly concerts in the summer, and intermittent concerts through the fall, winter and spring. Admission and donations support the arts, the artists and the venue.
For more information, go to advicetotheplayers.org/the-concerts-series.
