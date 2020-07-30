SANDWICH — Advice To The Players’ Concert Series will be continuing with a mix of livestreams, recorded content and social distancing plans for the Arts Center at 12 Main Street. in Center Sandwich. All concerts will be available online at 7:30pm (nearly) every Thursday through the end of August accessible via Advice To The Players’ Facebook page. Concerts will be available online for one week — and donations made to the concerts campaign will be split 50/50 between Advice To The Players and that weeks’ concert artist(s) page on their website.
Some performances will have live audiences at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street with limited capacity seating that implements social distancing in accordance with up-to-date State and CDC recommendations.
All live performances require an RSVP, and up to date information on a specific upcoming concert can be found at advicetotheplayers.org.
On Aug. 5, David Lockwood will be performing some piano favorites, which will be available on Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook Premiere and remain up for one week.
Lockwood will also be performing live outside on the lawn at the Arts Center at, weather permitting, with a socially distanced and masked audience.
However, if there is inclement weather, the performance will move inside without an audience to record; either way it will be available online the next day. Patrons wishing to view this performance live can RSVP by emailing jessie@advicetotheplayers.org or calling (603) 284-7115.
On Aug. 12, Tammy and John Flanigan will be performing on the “happy instrument that is the ukulele,” music from the mid-19th and early 20th centuries through today, and, on occasion, the challenge of putting poems to music.
The program they will be sharing with you is a mix of folk, jazz, old time, and a couple of originals, along with an occasional kazoo accompaniment. Their performance will be available online on Facebook Premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and will remain online for one week.
They are performing live at the Arts Center at 12 Main St. on Aug 12 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons wishing to view this performance live should RSVP
On Aug. 20, Natalia Shevchuk will be performing a selection of Beethoven’s compositions on piano. Her concert will be recorded on Aug. 19 from her home in New York and it will be available online Aug. 20 starting at 7:30 p.m. and remain available for the week.
On Aug. 27, Andriana Gnap is planning a program of classic jazz, Ukrainian songs and some of her own work. Her concert will be available online Aug. 27 starting at 7:30 and remain available for the week.
The Concerts Series at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street is produced by Advice To The Players.
The Concert Series hosts weekly concerts in the summer, and intermittent concerts through the fall, winter and spring.
Donations support the arts, the artists and the venue.
For more information or to donate, go to advicetotheplayers.org/the-concerts-series.
