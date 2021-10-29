The other night, I was bouncing around the various streaming services looking for something befitting of the Halloween season. There’s no shortage of horror movies, but I was in the mood for something on the goofier side. On HBO Max, I came upon 1987’s “My Best Friend is a Vampire.”
While I had never seen it before, the clever poster art — a drawing of a row of lockers with one in the middle in the shape of a coffin with a pair of sneakers in front of it — was familiar, so I clicked play not expecting much from a PG teen vampire comedy.
Robert Sean Leonard — who two years later would star in “Dead Poet Society” and later appeared on eight seasons of “House” — stars as Jeremy, a typical ’80s teen who is hung up on two girls: band geek Darla (Cheryl Pollack) and cheerleader Candy (LeeAnne Locken, a future “Real Housewife of Dallas”).
Jeremy’s best friend Ralph (Evan Mirand) is pushing for Candy, but Jeremy is more drawn to Darla. Ralph suggests Jeremy clear his head with a one-night stand. After a one-night stand with the mysterious Nora (Cecilia Peck) results in a bite to the neck, Jeremy transforms into a vampire.
“My Best Friend is a Vampire” follows the formula of 1985’s “Teen Wolf.” In the Michael J. Fox-starring film, werewolves are not blood-thirsty monsters, but instead secretly co-exist with humans in society.
Jeremy is visited by Modoc (Rene Auberjonois, probably best-known from “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”), a vampire mentor who tells him that he can survive on pig’s blood. This leads into the film’s best bit of world building.
The local butcher not only supplies the pig’s blood, but it is available in wine bottles and beer cans, too. This points to a whole vampire subculture existing parallel to humans. Had this been further explored, “My Best Friend is a Vampire” could have been something more memorable.
Instead, Jeremy and Ralph are chased by a pair of bumbling vampire hunters (Paul Willson and the invaluable character actor David Warner). This leads to not one, but three separate car chases. The car chase was the go-to move for lazy screenwriters in the 1980s.
The other unfortunate and very 80s-in-a-bad-way aspect of the script by Tab Murphy has Jeremy’s parents decide that based upon their son’s new behavior that he must be gay. This could have been OK as vampirism has been used as an allegory for homosexuality before. Jeremy even comes out as a vampire to Ralph and Darla. While they both initially recoil, his friends ultimately accept Jeremy for who he is.
In the movie’s final moments, Jeremy’s parents tell him they know what’s being going on and accept it, but they’re still under the false assumption that he’s gay. When Jeremy introduces Darla as his girlfriend, his parents give a huge sigh of relief. And that’s what the film ends on. The movie was so close to actually having a message of acceptance for minorities that feel othered and, at the last moment, the scripts gives into the gay panic jokes that were prevalant during the ’80s.
It is too bad because Leonard is a likable lead; Warner and Auberjonois are both pros that elevate roles that are underwritten; and Pollack is a decent knock-off Molly Ringwald.
After finishing the movie, it occurred to me that teen-centric vampire movies were a bit of a thing in the 1980s with even a few of them (“Fright Night,” “Near Dark” and “The Lost Boys”) being pretty good. But “My Best Friend is a Vampire” most closely resembles 1985’s “Once Bitten,” another would-be comedy that would be completely forgotten if not for its star: Jim Carrey.
“Once Bitten,” which is available for free on YouTube, was Carrey’s first starring film role. As in “My Best Friend is a Vampire,” Carrey plays an awkward teen who is bitten by a sexy female bloodsucker (Lauren Hutton) and begins showing vampire-like symptoms.
The difference is Hutton needs to drink the blood of a young male virgin three times by Halloween each year to retain her eternal beauty. Unlike Leonard’s Jeremy, Mark doesn’t want to embrace the vampire lifestyle. His way out is to lose his virginity, but his girlfriend has been reluctant to have sex, which is what got him into trouble in the first place.
“Once Bitten” has one great scene in which Hutton’s Countess attempts to put Mark in a trance at a school dance and steal him away from his girlfriend (Karen Kopins). The scene hints to Carrey’s future aptitude for physical humor with his rubbery body being pulled back and forth between the two women.
“Once Bitten” also benefits from having Cleavon Little of “Blazing Saddles” fame as the Countess’ gay assistant Sebastian. Little is an effortless scene stealer but, this is 1980s, a decade not known for subtle characterizations of gay characters, so there’s a recurring gag where Sebastian keeps coming out of a closet.
So, it is interesting how both “My Best Friend is a Vampire” and “Once Bitten” use homosexuality for cheap gags. While “My Best Friend is a Vampire” got oh-so-close to doing something interesting with its gay subtext, “Once Bitten” is pure stereotype. It is to Little’s credit as an actor that the character funny at all.
Even though both films are pretty mediocre, they do make an intriguing double feature that acts as a time capsule of the sex-obsessed 1980s, warts and all. Seeing Leonard and Carrey before their prime is also a fascinating treat.
