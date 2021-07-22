“Space Jam: A New Legacy” isn’t really a movie. It is a commercial. But let’s be clear, “Space Jam” was ALWAYS a commercial.
The original “Space Jam” was a spin-off of a series of popular Nike ads starring basketball legend Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, so being a feature length ad is baked into the DNA of this franchise. Warner Bros. just really leans into it with the whole movie becoming a giant ad for the studio’s intellectual properties.
The cynic in me wants to hate this, but — taken for what it is — it is sorta fun. After all, some commercials can be very entertaining.
There’s a lot of nostalgia for 1996’s “Space Jam,” which brought together Jordan and the Looney Tunes to play a game of basketball against some aliens. It didn’t make sense in 1996 either. Although, it came out the same year as “Independence Day” and “Mars Attacks.” Aliens were just in, I guess.
Here’s the thing, even though people have fond memories of it, “Space Jam” is just OK. What “Space Jam” has going for it is a memorable high concept and the charm that it is very '90s. After all, Jordan’s human co-stars are Bill Murray and Wayne Knight.
The main issue of “Space Jam” was that the Looney Tunes didn’t really feel all that looney. They were likable, but not particularly funny. Their essence is largely missing in that first film. “A New Legacy” actually does a much better job of getting the Looney Tunes right.
This time, the basketball star is LeBron James and the excuse for the basketball game steals a play from the “TRON” playbook. An evil algorithm named Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle, selling the part for all its worth) pulls LeBron and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) into the Warner Serververse. LeBron has to win a game of basketball to get his son back. If he loses, they’ll both be trapped in the server forever.
LeBron and Dom aren’t seeing eye-to-eye because Dom wants to design video games rather than play basketball. Al exploits this disagreement and convinces Dom to play on his team. To further complicate things, the basketball game is based on a game designed by Dom that is full of power-ups and style points that LeBron doesn’t understand.
The Warner Serververse is set up as a series of worlds — “Game of Thrones” world, “Wizard of Oz” world, “Harry Potter” world, etc. It is just an excuse for Warner to show off everything they own. It is a flex. A way of saying, “Hey, Disney, you don’t own EVERYTHING. We still got Batman. Suck it!”
Al sends LeBron down to Tune World. In a nice touch, while in Tune World, LeBron is animated. Naturally, he meets Bugs (Jeff Bergman), but the rest of the toons are scattered around the server, which leads to a getting-the-band-back-together sequence. It is the best thing in the movie because it allows the Looney Tunes to interact with different Warner properties.
There’s a terrific animated sequence set in Metropolis where Daffy Duck (Eric Bauza) is attempting to become Superduck by stopping a speeding train from crashing into an orphanage. Of course, he set up the scenario in the first place. This is classic a Daffy move, as he has long been a schemer trying to find an easy way to fame.
Another animated sequence is set in Wonder Woman’s homeland with Lola Bunny (Zendaya) going through the trails to become an Amazonian. This segment is animated to look like the pages of the comic book and also looks great.
Then there’s jumping in and out of various movies, including “Austin Powers,” “The Matrix,” and “Casablanca.” I won’t spoil which Looney Tunes pop in which films, except for one: Wylie E. Coyote and the Roadrunner are put into “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and it is perfect.
The audience for the actual game is populated by dozens of characters, including King Kong, the Iron Giant, the Flintstones, the Jetsons, Gremlins, Pennywise the Clown, The Mask, (inexplicably) the Droogs from “A Clockwork Orange” and many others. You could freeze frame single shots and be spotting characters for hours. It leads to some cool visuals but nothing is really done with it. We don’t see any of these characters interact with the Looney Tunes or LeBron.
The game itself is fairly entertaining with the Tune Squad only starting to win when they let out their full looniness. And this leads to some funny bits, including some fun Coyote and Roadrunner material. There’s also a genuinely clever cameo.
LeBron, who is actually a better actor than Jordan, having previously appeared as himself in “Trainwreck” where he was both funny and charming, successfully sells his interaction with his animated co-stars. He is the straight man so he’s given less opportunities to be funny, but he is able to sell some of the more emotional material.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is another OK movie about a basketball star playing a game with the Looney Tunes. It doesn’t really work as a movie, but as a shameless piece of self-promotion, it is actually pretty good, goofy fun.
