In an alternate timeline where the coronavirus didn’t put much of the world on pause, “Palm Springs,” which holds the record for the biggest sale of a film at the Sundance Film Festival at $17,500,000.69, would have been a big theatrical hit. Instead, the film, produced by the comedy team Lonely Island, made its debut on Hulu and at drive-in movie theaters.
Oddly enough, “Palm Springs,” a romantic comedy in the vein of “Groundhog Day,” is the perfect film for this moment, as we all sort of feel trapped in the same neverending day, in which time has lost all meaning.
“Palm Springs” employs a time loop plot device that has trapped Andy Samberg’s Nyles repeating a day centered around a Palm Springs wedding for an unknown amount of time. Unlike, “Groundhog Day,” we meet him in the midst of his time stuck in the infinite loop.
Nyles is inadvertently joined by Sara (Cristin Milioti) the black sheep sister of the bride, and, naturally, the two fall in love. While the outcome is inevitable, the journey is funny and surprisingly poignant.
Also in the mix is J.K. Simmons as a man with a grudge against Nyles. He only pops into the movie a few times, but he adds both laughs and, in one scene, an emotional grounding.
While “Groundhog Day” is the time loop film that most readily comes to people’s mind, the concept has been successfully employed in other films across various genres, including action (“The Edge of Tomorrow”) and horror (“Happy Death Day”). The Netflix series “Russian Doll” also used it to good effect. It is a clever plot device that is used to force a character to face their flaws.
With “Groundhog Day,” the cursed day ended when Bill Murray’s Phil Connors became a better person and lived the perfect day. In “Palm Springs” it isn’t that simple, and there’s even a sequence that mocks that concept with Sara attempting to live the day selflessly. When it doesn’t work, Sara and Nyles enter an amusing montage of debauchery and tomfoolery.
Writer Andy Siara and director Max Barbakow add absurdist touches to the script, such as the lengths Simmons’ Roy goes to torment Nyles or Sara and Nyles turning the wedding ceremony into a soap opera, complete with an exploding cake, an eye-patched villain. The lengths to which Sara goes to discover how to break the loop are outlandish and unpredictable.
But, as the film goes on, a real tenderness develops between Sara and Nyles. The jaded Nyles begins to let his walls down and a guilt-ridden Sara learns to forgive herself. As with a lot of romantic comedies, there is a fight that breaks the couple apart, but instead of being based in some misunderstanding, the cruel things that are said further the growth of the characters.
The script gets unexpectedly thoughtful with an ongoing discussion of if life has meaning. Ultimately, the message is to find someone that can make the mundane grind of life more tolerable. The way in which Samberg comes to this conclusion through a monologue that is a "punctuation nightmare" is both hilarious and heartfelt.
Samberg, who got his start playing goofballs and weirdos on seven seasons of “Saturday Night Live” has developed into a much more nuanced comic actor over the course of seven seasons on the cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” His persona in “Palm Springs” is still that of a laughable goof but he also brings a sincerity of emotion and vulnerability that feels authentic.
Milioti has gotten good roles in the past, such as the titular mother in the final season of “How I Met Your Mother,” and Leonard DiCaprio’s first wife in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but if there’s any justice in the world, “Palm Springs” will elevate her career to the next level.
Not only does Milioti match Samberg’s comedic energy, particularly during a choreographed dance routine at a bar, but she is charming, warm and open. Even when the film goes big and silly, there’s an emotional honesty to Milioti's performance that hints at Sara underlining hurt or subtly reveals Sara’s growing feelings for Nyles.
“Palm Springs” is the best kind of romantic comedy. Not only is it funny with a believable love story featuring characters we want to see get it together, but it completes their journey in an inventive way. This one is definitely worth repeated viewings.
