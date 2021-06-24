The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical “In the Heights” is struggling to find an audience. It is under-performing at the box office and, reportedly, isn’t having a huge draw on HBO Max, where it was simultaneously released the same day it opened in theaters.
There are several factors playing into why “In the Heights,” a genuinely great film that is vibrant and vital, isn’t connecting with audiences.
Firstly, despite the COVID-19 pandemic winding down and movie theaters opening up across the country, there’s still residual unease. People are no longer in the habit of going to cinemas. They will go to see a movie — “A Quiet Place Part 2” had a healthy $45 million opening — but are doing so more selectively.
Secondly, “In the Heights,” which was first produced in 2005 at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center before debuting on Broadway three years later, simply doesn’t have the same cachet of “Hamilton.”
While “In the Heights” ran on Broadway for three years and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Choreography, it didn’t enter the zeitgeist the same way “Hamilton” did. There’s little name recognition of the title to average moviegoers. Whereas even people who know little about theater are at least aware of “Hamilton.”
Thirdly, the film doesn’t have any recognizable stars. Miranda has a small role and the next biggest name, Jimmy Smitts, is also in a secondary role. This isn’t a slight against the film’s leads — Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera and Corey Hawkins — who are all tremendous and engaging performers, but, in a time when audiences are still hesitant to return to a movie theater, this, unfortunately, could be a factor in why people were reluctant to take a chance on the film.
“In the Heights” is a significant film in that it is the first major studio film to have an all Latino cast. It is a film about Latin culture and visibility in America. It is a powerful and important film in terms of the representation that is on display. For many who see this, it will be the first time they are seeing themselves and their life represented on screen.
The marketing leaned hard on the names of Miranda’s and director Jon M. Chu, who directed “Crazy Rich Asian,” another film starring a large minority cast which became a massive hit. Clearly they hoped Chu would do it again.
“In the Heights” is set in Washington Heights, an area of New York City that is being gentrified and white-washed. It is the story of Domincian and Puerican communities struggling to retain their culture and to achieve their dreams without losing who they are in the process. The film also touches on the plight of Dreamers who could be deported and the prejudices against Latin communities.
While these themes came across in the trailer, it may have seemed to some that the film was going to be preachy. It isn’t. It offers a window into the world of the daily lives of a group of people.
I used the following quote from late film critic Roger Ebert in my review of “Nomadland” but it is worth repeating again and again.
“When I go to a great movie I can live somebody else's life for a while,” Ebert said when he received his star Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005. “I can see what it feels like to be a member of a different gender, a different race, a different economic class, to live in a different time, to have a different belief. This is a liberalizing influence on me. It gives me a broader mind. It helps me to join my family of men and women on this planet.”
“In the Heights” is that kind of film in spades. Watching it, I didn’t feel preached at, but rather like I was invited into a world larger than my own. I was able to see, understand and empathize with the situations of these characters.
Part of this is achieved through the power of music. Music is a universal language and has the ability to capture a particular emotion and crystallize it. Certain sounds instantly evoke specific feelings — exuberance, despair, anger, love, etc. — and Miranda’s score, which blends traditional musical theater traditions with hip-hop and Latin music, does this beautifully.
“In the Heights” is also a true movie musical. Too often when a stage musical is transitioned to film it feels flat and lifeless. The poster child for this is the film adaptation of the musical “The Producers.” Having not seen “In the Heights” on stage, as I watched the film version I kept asking “How was this performed on stage?” So much of the film is on the streets of New York.
Director Chu creates a world that feels lived in. There’s a genuine sense of community. It is also a bright, colorful, slightly heightened version of New York but part of that is to capture the vibrancy of this specific cultural community.
There are stunning sequences that have a real sense of wonder and magic as when Grace and Hawkins dance up the side of a building.
And there’s humor and warmth. By the end of the film, you feel as if you know these characters, as if they are your friends. I’m eager to spend more time with these friends.
"In the Heights" is playing at the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 in North Conway.
