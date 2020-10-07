Wayne Powers, a 1979 graduate of Kennett High School, has been writing professionally in film and television since the age of 23.
Following graduation from USC School of Cinema-Television, he got in the writing rooms for popular 1980s TV shows like “The Equalizer” and “Cagney & Lacey.”
In 1999, he made the transition to writing for film by co-writing the big-budget Hollywood shark film “Deep Blue Sea.” This was followed by another venture into horror co-writing the slasher “Valentine” and making his feature film directorial debut “Skeletons in the Closet” starring Treat Williams and Linda Hamilton, which he shot locally in Conway.
In 2003, he co-wrote the remake of “The Italian Job” and co-created, co-wrote and directed a couple episodes of the Showtime series “Out of Order.” In 2005, Powers continued his relationship with Showtime directing the documentary “Reversal of Fortune,” which focused on a homeless man given $100,000 to spend however he chose.
After a hiatus, Powers is back with “Loves Me, Loves Me Not,” a new film as co-writer and director. “Loves Me, Loves Me Not” stars Isabelle Chester as a woman searching for Mr. Right in all the wrong places and co-stars David Chokachi (“Baywatch”), David DeLuise and Paul Rodriguez.
Below is a recent interview with Powers.
In “Loves Me, Loves Me Not” you name the high school the protagonist works at Kennett High School, and one of her suitors is named Detective Chris Perley. Have you worked references and homages to North Conway into your other scripts?
That’s one of the most fun while writing. There was an episode of a TV series (“Mancuso FBI”) where every character was named after a nearby town. There was someone with the last or first name of Jackson, Madison, Conway, etc. I’ve also had characters from my old high school, principal Mr. Cranage, to various friends of mine, like Todd Milliken and the aforementioned Chris Perley, who also appeared in person essentially playing himself as a prosecutor in the film I shot in Conway (“Skeletons in the Closet”).
You have a diverse cast, including an Iranian actress and transgender actress, how important was that for you in making the film?
Very. You can write things as they are or as they should be. Malibu, which is where “Loves Me, Loves Me Not” takes place, in fact is like 95 percent white. But my audience for the film won’t be that way. I also had Michael Doherty, who is in a wheelchair, but the audience doesn’t even realize that until deep in the movie. We also have the comedian Paul Rodriguez as a principal, who happens to be Mexican.
You worked with a new co-writer on “Loves Me, Loves Me Not,” Lisa Anne Penny. How did that collaboration come about?
We were both going through a topsy-turvy phase in our lives. We would just talk and laugh about the ridiculousness of it all, even when it was quite serious.
Were any of the stories depicted in the films based on real experiences?
Lisa Penny (my co-writer) and I had a rule that everything shown should have happened to one of us or a friend of ours. We only allowed one degree of separation. The jewelry robbery, for example, sadly happened to Lisa. I directed it pretty much as it happened.
What were some of your influences in making the film?
The film “Looking for Mr. Goodbar” and HBO’s “Sex in the City.” Also, what I admire about Spike Lee’s films (from “She’s Gotta Have It” to “BlacKkKlansman”) is that he makes every film as if it’s his last, throwing everything in but the kitchen sink. There’s a line in “Loves Me, Loves Me Not:” Art is a race against death.
Your career as a writer began in the writing rooms of such shows as “The Equalizer” and “Cagney & Lacey,” how did that come about?
The old-fashioned way. After going to USC Film School, I wrote a spec (a script sample that you don’t get paid for) “Cagney & Lacey” and they hired me for episodes. I also wrote a spec TV movie that got into the hands of “The Equalizer’s” head writer and he hired me. I am fortunate enough to be writing professionally since I was 23.
Your Hollywood break was co-writing “Deep Blue Sea,” which features one of the all-time great unexpected deaths. What were the origins of that scene?
I wanted Samuel Jackson to have what I called the Knute Rockne speech, because the dialogue was so over-the-top which distracted the audience before the kill. We always knew that Sam Jackson would be in the movie (the director, Renny Harlin had worked with him before). The idea was to kill him so the audience thinks holy s***, if the leader of the whole project is killed, anybody can be. It was LL Cool J’s first film, and I’ve been told it was one of the first horror movies where a Black man lived the whole running time.
There have now been two direct-to-DVD sequels to “Deep Blue Sea” that you haven’t had anything to do with. Do you receive anything from those films?
A small one-time check from each.
The “Italian Job” is one of my favorite remakes.
Thanks.
I think it holds its own and, in some respects, bests its predecessor. I know you’ve discussed that in the process of writing the film, you didn’t watch the original. What was your approach to writing that screenplay and finding the right balance of acknowledging the original while making something fresh and original?
I didn’t watch all of it, but plenty enough to know it was of its era. Plus, fans from England LOVED that movie, so I couldn’t adhere too closely to it or it would backfire. I got a letter from the writer of the original movie and he was very complimentary, so I think people saw it as its own thing.
For a time, there was discussion of an “Italian Job” sequel titled “The Brazilian Job.” Were you involved at all?
I was hired to write a script but for reasons I can’t discuss it was never made.
You did a documentary about a homeless man called “Reversal of Fortune” and appeared as an actor in a narrative feature about a homeless man called “Coffee & Cabbage.” Even your first film as a writer, the 1987 Movie of the Week “Strange Voices,” addressed the issue of homelessness. What keeps bringing you back to this issue?
In Los Angeles you can’t help but not. And in “Coffee & Cabbage,” I played a pimp (typecast!) as a favor for my producer on “Loves Me, Loves Me Not.”
“Loves Me, Loves Me Not” is streaming on all platforms to own or rent and can be bought as a DVD or BluRay on Amazon at geni.us/lovesmelovesmenot.
For more information on “Loves Me, Loves Me Not,” go to lovesmelovesmenot.film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.