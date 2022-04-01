Mount Washington has been relocated to Slovenia. That’s the filming location for “Infinite Storm,” a movie based on a real rescue at the home of the world’s worst weather.
With “Infinite Storm,” we have a New Hampshire-based story shot in Slovenia, directed by a Polish filmmaker (Malgorzata Szumowska) and starring an Australian actor (Naomi Watts).
It is understandable that it was probably unrealistic to shoot a movie on Mount Washington and it is significantly cheaper to film in Slovenia. To be fair, Slovenia is a pretty good substitute for the wooded landscapes of New Hampshire, but the Alps are definitely not the Presidentials.
So while locals will be disappointed to not see Mount Washington and our beloved valley, “Infinite Storm” is still a good film that is worth seeing.
“Infinite Storm” is the true story of Pam Bales, an experienced hiker and former member of Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, who saved a man during a blizzard on Mount Washington in 2010.
The story first garnered attention thanks to “Footprints in the snow lead to an emotional rescue,” an article by Ty Gagne that appeared in Appalachia, the magazine of the Appalachian Mountain Club, which was reprinted in The Union Leader in January 2019. Gagne’s byline and article both make a brief appearance in the film.
Bales shared her experiences and thoughts with screenwriter Joshua Rollins, Szumowska and Watts in phone calls and emails during production. The resulting film is an accurate account of the harrowing rescue with a few extra embellishments to up the dramatic stakes.
A seasoned hiker, Bales set out extra prepared for an early morning hike up Mount Washington. She knew there was a chance of bad weather, so she had an exit plan if her goal to summit the mountain became unsafe.
When a storm hit, she turned around, but on her way down in blizzard-like conditions and howling wind, she discovered sneaker prints in the snow. She followed them, knowing this couldn’t be a good sign for whoever they belonged to.
She found a frozen man (Billy Howle) sitting in the snow in a pair of shorts. He wasn’t able to speak at first and so she dubbed him John and went about warming him and getting him on his feet. Hours later, they arrived safely back to their cars.
Simply walking out of a storm is struggle enough but could be visually repetitive, so Rollins’ screenplay adds a few extra perils, including Bales falling into a hole, John jumping off a cliff and John falling off a log into a river. These additions are not overly outlandish and don’t take away from the story being told.
For much of the film, this is a one-woman show. Even when Watts gets a scene partner in Howle, his John doesn’t speak much. Watts carries this film and gives a performance that feels real. She nails a very particular type of New England woman. She makes Bales weathered, weary, resilient and with a dry sardonic sense of humor. Anyone who has spent any amount of time in New Hampshire has encountered the type of woman Watts is so accurately portraying.
Howle is mostly just in a state of distress and pain. It is the type of understated performance that one can easily dismiss, but he plays the part he was cast for well.
Director Szumowska has done a good job at authentically creating the storm conditions. The cinematography is stunning and makes not-Mount Washington a character in its own right. It is worth seeing in a theater for the photography.
One of the boldest choices was to have the film be largely without a score. Instead, we hear silence or sounds of the storm bearing down on the duo. It is effective at helping the audience feel present alongside the actors, instead of being emotionally manipulated by a sweeping score.
The film adds an epilogue that is a work of fiction. While there was a letter from John thanking Bales and explaining a bit about what had led to him being found nearly frozen to death, Bales and John never met again. “Infinite Storm” actually imagines what that encounter might have been.
While a fabrication, the scene does take things from John’s letter, and the exchange Rollins has written has poignancy. Watts and Howle play this scene beautifully with a genuine sense of compassion and vulnerability.
“Infinite Storm” is more than just the depiction of a mountain rescue. It is an uplifting story of hope and facing despair and coming out of it on the other side.
“Infinite Storm” is showing at the Mountain Valley Cinema 7 in North Conway.
