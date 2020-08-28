Integrated Pest Management sounds like a company intent on rodent control, but not so.
IPM is a set of practices, ever evolving, that integrate methods to suppress pest populations to an acceptable level. IPM emphasizes the growth of a healthy crop with the least possible disruption to ecosystems and encourages natural pest control mechanisms.
Although IPM requires regular monitoring, hand work and persistence, it holds the potential to protect the environment while maintaining food quality.
Embraced by conventional growers and organic advocates alike, IPM can play a key role in the success and failures of any gardening season.
As I survey my raised beds, hoop house, and potato and winter squash plantings here in the late days of August, that reality is apparent.
Blight hit the potatoes and tomatoes during July’s intense humidity, and it has been tough to keep up with watering duties. Insect damage has been significant as well, and in some parts of the garden they simply took charge. Squash vine borers, for instance, ruined several plantings of zucchini, and wiped out the buttercup crop.
Climate change and the associated weather extremes, whether drought or deluge, are playing an ever increasing role in insect issues.
“Major tropical storms and hurricanes are a source of insects that do not necessarily over winter in N.H. but arrive on weather events,” according to UNH Extension Food and Agriculture Field Specialist George Hamilton.
“When New Hampshire has prevailing west and northwest winds, these are not as much of an issue. But insects like fall army works and corn borers have arrived recently in great numbers.”
Longer growing seasons mean more opportunity for multiple generations of various insects, where once there was a much shorter window. That is the case when it comes to the squash vine borer, a pest Hamilton has monitored over his 31-year career.
“A few decades ago you would see peak populations in mid-July,” he said. “And since there generally was only one generation, growers could stagger several plantings and know they would get a crop.”
“Over subsequent years, that date has shifted earlier and earlier, into early June, with multiple generations,” he continued. “It is taking third or fourth plantings to survive without significant damage.”
The University of New Hampshire and many other research institutes like it, have been on the front line when it comes to IPM, and developing evolving strategies.
“To be effective with IPM, you need to focus on the weak link in the disease or insect life cycle,” Hamilton said. “The principles of IPM remain the same, but we continue to learn and better understand the dynamic of insect populations. Success with IPM counts on modifying the environment.”
Those modifications range from row covers, trap crops and mulching, to altering spray schedule, among others, and are dictated by the target insect’s life cycle. Squash borers are among the many pests that overwinter in the soil as pupae in cocoons.
When the adult moths emerge in early to mid-summer, they lay eggs singly or in small groups at the base of plant stems. The eggs will hatch within one to two weeks, and bore into plant stems, eventually killing the vine.
With that in mind, crop rotation is critical. Also, some varieties like butternut are not as attractive to this pest, while Hubbard is a squash borer favorite, and can be planted as a trap crop.
Exclusion is also essential for squash borers, as well as cucumbers, an IPM practice that keeps moths, beetles and other bugs off your crops with lightweight floating row covers such as Agribon. These materials allow water, air and sunlight through, while keeping predators out. They capture warmth, protect plants from damaging winds, offer insulation from light frost, and are the most effective, and least toxic form, of insect control.
In addition to conventional polypropylene covers is Proteknet Insect Netting, a recently introduced mesh product that precludes tiny pests like thrips and midges, and is an equally effective deterrent to deer and birds. It is durable, can be used multiple seasons, and has an elasticity that lends itself to tunnels. It is pricey, however, on the order of $50 for a 30-foot roll.
While row covers are invaluable in the case of squash bugs, cucumber beetles, cabbage loopers and other insects, manual removal is effective in other cases. Japanese beetles, tomato hornworms, and Colorado potato beetles, for instance, can be controlled by hand picking.
Other cultural practices are basic to reducing plant disease and insect issues, and can be as simple as crop rotation. In the case of Colorado potato beetles, for instance, rotated fields tend to be colonized 1-4 weeks later in the season, and the total CPB adult population is lower, producing fewer larvae to control.
The use of straw or hay mulch is sound practice as well, controlling weeds, maintaining soil moisture, while suppressing CPB populations. “Mulch definitely acts as a deterrent at beetle emergence,” Hamilton explained. “It makes it difficult for them find their way to your crop.”
And as we head into the final weeks of summer and garden clean up, keep in mind that hygiene is basic to garden health. As the greenery recedes and succumbs to first frosts, consider it a source of spores and disease, to be cleared away and disposed of offsite. Like many IPM practices, this can help control a host of plant diseases and bothersome bugs, while benefiting both the environment and likely your own health.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
