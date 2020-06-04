ALEC: Feel free to trim. long...
June’s entrance accompanied a painful frost on the mornings of the 1st and 2nd. Temperatures bottomed out in the low 30s in traditional cold spots, including my hillside gardens in Jackson, and though most tender plants were covered, it still nipped the tops of potatoes and the buckwheat cover crop.
The Strawberry Moon waxed full on the 5th, capping a week of wild weather swings, as the mercury pushed back towards 80. What has been constant, however, is the lack of rain — less than an inch has fallen in most areas of the Mount Washington Valley since the middle of May.
Watering has been a preoccupation to support decent germination in the newly established beds, and keep seedlings alive and growing. Persistent winds, which desiccate plants, have made things worse.
In some sections of the garden soil condition is evocative of August, rather than late spring.
A critical factor during extended periods of dry weather is the physical quality of your soil. A garden rich in organic matter will absorb and hold most of the precipitation that falls. Less water is required, and what is applied is better utilized.
Supporting this premise was research by the Natural Resources Defense Council, which in 2015 determined that a 1 percent increase in soil organic matter helps soil hold 20,000 gallons more water per acre.
That metric applies to both farm fields and home gardens, and means that adding organic matter to your soil will improve its overall structure, increasing its porosity and ability to both filter water more effectively in heavy rain, while retaining moisture during droughts.
Healthy soil is a living universe, a complex mixture of minerals, air, water, organic matter, microbes and other organisms. It teems with life, and requires an investment of attention, labor and materials. The simple fact is that many gardeners fail to understand how much organic matter it takes to improve soil.
Remember that when it comes to enhancing soil condition and fertility, time is on your side; it is not a matter of breaking your back trying to achieve an end result all at once. Building garden soil is a process, an attitude if you like. All sorts of opportunities arise to add organic matter over the course of the gardening year, if you just keep it in mind. And applying organic matter in the form of compost, grass clippings, leaves, manure or cover crops, means you will need to water less.
Other practices can improve moisture retention as well, including minimizing tilling.
Mechanically tilling the garden as a weed control method, for example, creates lots of porous spaces in the top layer of soil but ultimately damages its structure. This eventually leads to a structural breakdown, nutrient loss and a decreased ability to retain water.
This may seem obvious, but keeping soil covered retains moisture as well. Rain or irrigation evaporates quickly during dry spells when exposed to sun and wind. Using a weed barrier, whether landscape fabric, a biodegradable alternative like paper mulch, straw or other materials supports water retention. This applies both to areas between seedlings, as well as fallow sections of the garden being held for succession plantings.
Considering that plants and garden soil can easily utilize an inch of water a week, and that the region has received a fraction of that in the past month, watering is a necessity. But before you turn on the outside faucet, remember that water is increasingly a finite resource, and it only makes sense to apply it wisely.
Timing and technique are of the essence for optimum use of your water supply. Assuming you apply an inch of water a week, a 60-by-70-foot garden — or one-tenth of an acre — consumes 2,700 gallons, so it pays to apply it prudently.
Most of the Northeast receives an average 36-48 inches of rainfall a year, which if distributed evenly, would be enough to water to grow vegetables and lawns successfully. Unfortunately, rainfall is erratic, and we’re in the midst of a lengthy dry spell.
Light watering at planting time will speed crops on their way, but otherwise is a poor idea. When water is applied to the soil, it seeps down through the root zone very gradually. Each layer of soil must be saturated before water will descend to the next layer. This water movement is referred to as the wetting zone. If only one-half of the water required is applied at a given time, it will only penetrate the top half of the root zone. The area below will remain as dry as if no irrigation was applied at all.
Cool morning hours are an ideal time to water. The advantage over evening is that wetted leaves have a chance to dry off before nightfall. Foliage that stays wet all night can set the stage for a variety of disease problems.
Mulching is another invaluable practice in a dry spell such as this. Whether you use grass clippings, hay, leaves or sawdust, these materials will help conserve moisture, keep soil temperature even, and suppress weeds in the process — a great combination.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
