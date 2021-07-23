Be careful what you wish for! After a month with negligible rain, the lawns crunching under foot, the woods frighteningly dry, recent weather has catapulted New Hampshire into record breaking territory in terms of precipitation. While June delivered a mere half-inch-plus, July’s total is 6.83 through the 22nd. The 30-year average for Mount Washington is 2.66, according to weather observer Ed Bergeron, while a record 9 inches fell in 2009.
In the meantime a gorgeous Buck Moon will preside over the summer sky this weekend, waxing full at 10:37 p.m. on Friday. So-called because the antlers of male deer are in full growth mode in high summer, July’s moon has other labels as well. Given the frequency of storms at this time of year, in some locations it is referred to as the Thunder Moon, or the full Hay Moon as farmers put away that crop.
And there are numerous other terms for the July moon, which for indigenous people referenced the entire lunar month in which it occurred, and the associated tasks at hand. Among the Tinglet, the Salmon Moon, the Cherokee, the Ripe Corn, and numerous others refer to berry harvests.
And berry harvest time it is, though it has been tough to pick raspberries through days of drenching rain. Many other crops have thrived in the humid heat, however, making a quantum leap forward. Onion bulbs are beginning to swell, and pumpkins and winter squash to ramble.
The potato patch is in full blossom, a sure sign that the new crop is expanding below the topsoil.
Take the time now to pull soil up around the base of the potato rows, a process referred to simply enough as hilling, which prevents new spuds from sun exposure that turns them green.
If you grow garlic, keep a close eye on it in the next week. We are at that tricky point where the crop is almost mature. While you don’t want to pull it early, there is the dilemma of waiting and possibly getting caught in a rainy spell that will cause the heads to split. The bulb size this year is prodigious, but the wrappers on individual cloves of heads recently pulled are not quite ready.
But once the crop is out, a new area is opened up for succession planting, either direct seeding or setting out transplants. Hard as it to believe, a mere five or six weeks remain before possible first frost. A number of cultivars can be planted now for late season harvest, including beans, carrots, snow peas, beets, Swiss chard and, of course, lettuce. Sown and watered well, these second and third plantings will grow quickly to mature just as the main crops of summer give up the ghost.
A host of other mid-summer chores vie for attention in the final days of July. One of the first orders of business this week should be a mid-summer feeding. Ongoing showers — some of them real gully washers, leach nutrients from even the best of soils. So as the tomatoes begin to size up, pole beans ascend and other crops reach full production, a supplement can be particularly effective.
As you consider the options remember the key elements — nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Each has its critical role in sustaining growth. Nitrogen produces lush green growth, phosphorus promotes root formation, while potassium is the key to plant maturity and hardiness. A high nitrogen
fertilizer early in the season will get plants off to a quick start, while later on, phosphorus and potassium are a necessity for fruit set and high yields.
Some crops appreciate a feeding at very specific times. Squashes, for instance, need a dose just as the vines begin to take off, onions as the bulbs begin to swell, and corn when it tassels. And it is safe to say that all crops will make great gains from a side dressing at blossom set.
Mulching is another valuable practice, a way to capture and maintain moisture in the weeks ahead. Hay, straw, leaves, grass clippings, sawdust — they are all readily available — and the most basic rule is to layer them on generously.
It is in these hottest days of the year — when the soil dries remarkably quickly — that mulch can make the critical difference for many crops. Tomatoes, peppers and squash are prone to something called blossom end rot. It is directly linked to insufficient moisture, which makes it impossible for plants to absorb enough calcium. Mulch helps retain whatever rain does fall, or irrigation, and keeps soil temperature even, another important factor. In addition, mulch keeps fruit up off the ground, preventing it from rotting.
The other attraction is that organic mulches are superlative soil conditioners. As the mulch material gradually breaks down, minerals and nutrients are absorbed by your garden soil, augmenting fertility while keeping weeds down.
So much to do, and mid-summer never offers enough hours in any given day. As July gives way to August, the challenges lies in keeping up the pace despite summer heat, but equally important is finding the time to enjoy the season while it lasts.
