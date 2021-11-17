CONWAY — Pope Memorial Library at 2719 Main St. in North Conway will be hosting a book discussion of “Ask Again, Yes,” by Mary Beth Keane on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon
The discussion will be held at Pope Memorial Library with the option to participate remotely. If you would like to join the discussion remotely, email haley@popelibrarynh.org for a Zoom link.
This is an open group. Everyone is welcome, whether or not you are a library member. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month. Copies of the book are available at the Pope Memorial Library.
At the meeting, copies of the book for the next discussion, “The Alice Network,” by Kate Quinn, will become available.
For details call (603) 356-2961 or go to popelibrarynh.org.
