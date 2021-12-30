CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway Village will be starting a new program, Cookbook Club. The group is set to meet on the third Wednesday of every other month.
The first meeting will be held at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway on Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m. Copies of the program’s first cookbook, “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” by Samin Nosrat, are available now.
Cookbooks can be picked up at the circulation desk during library hours. Make any recipes from the highlighted cookbook that interest you, whether that is one recipe or 100 recipes. At the end of the month, club members will gather for a potluck feast of everyone’s favorite recipes where a discussion will be held for people to talk about what they did or did not like about the cookbook all while enjoying creations from the book.
“Salt Fat Acid Heat” is a New York Times best-selling cookbook published in April 2017. The book spent 36 weeks on the bestseller list and was even turned into a limited series on Netflix with four episodes.
The book and show break down cooking into its four most basic elements; salt, fat, acid and heat. Chef Nosrat teaches readers how anyone can cook if they understand the importance of each of these elements.
For more information, go to popelibrarynh.org or contact the Pope Memorial Library at (603) 356-2961 or email haley@popelibrarynh.org.
